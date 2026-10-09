LaRavia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

LaRavia is coming off a nine-point performance in the loss to the Warriors on Tuesday in the Lakers' second game of the preseason. LaRavia is contending with several players for quality minutes in the rotation, so every preseason game matters for the veteran wing. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Lakers in 2025-26 with averages of 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.