Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Bench role Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Vanderbilt will be in the second unit, with Luka Doncic (finger) and Marcus Smart (quadriceps) returning. Jake LaRavia will also have a bench role for Friday's matchup. Vanderbilt is averaging 5.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 40 percent from the field.
