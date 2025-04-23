Hayes chipped in two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one block across nine minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hayes has been a complete non-factor in this series, as he has been more of a foul magnet than a player who can make an impact on the basketball floor. The veteran has played a total of 17 minutes across the first two games, racking up five fouls and three points, which has made him virtually unplayable and a player head coach JJ Redick hasn't been able to rely on in the paint.