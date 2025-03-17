Hayes (knee) accumulated 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 win over Phoenix.

After missing the Lakers' previous four games due to a right knee contusion, Hayes took back his spot in the starting five and saw seemingly operating with no restrictions. Though he struggled from the free-throw line, Hayes' elite efficiency in the paint helped him match his season-best total in scoring, which he supplemented with a pair of defensive counters. Hayes will likely lose out on some touches once the Lakers are back to full strength, but he could see a slight boost in fantasy value in the short term until the team gets LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) back from injury.