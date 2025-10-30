Hayes (knee) finished with two points (1-2 FG), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Lakers' 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Back in action after missing the previous three games due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, Hayes slotted back into his usual role as the top backup to starting center Deandre Ayton. Aside from racking up four fouls, Hayes came through with a well-rounded line in his return, but he's unlikely to see his minutes rise much from this level while Ayton remains healthy and locked in atop the depth chart.