Hayes finished Wednesday's 136-124 win over the Grizzlies with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Hayes moved into the starting unit Wednesday with Anthony Davis (knee) out of action, and he was able to give the Lakers 31 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back set despite picking up five fouls. Hayes finished with his second-best scoring total of the season while missing just one of his seven field-goal attempts, and he added seven boards, third-most on the team. It's unclear if Davis will need to miss additional time -- if so, Hayes could hold some value as a low-end streamer in fantasy leagues for managers needing boards, though he's not a viable option when Davis is in the lineup.