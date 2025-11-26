Hayes is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Clippers on Tuesday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes will make his second start of the regular season Tuesday in the absence of Deandre Ayton (knee). In his first start Nov. 2 against the Heat, Hayes finished with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 32 minutes. The seventh-year center will be a lob threat for the Lakers while sharing the floor with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.