Hayes will not return to Friday's exhibition due to a right wrist contusion, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hayes is dealing with a bruised wrist, but it would be surprising if this impacted his status for Opening Night on October 21 against the Warriors. We should get more than a few updates leading up to Tuesday's tip, but if he does need to hit the sidelines, that would open up some minutes for Maxi Kleber and Jarred Vanderbilt.