Randle delivered 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to Portland.

Randle continues to defy the odds, finishing with double-digit scoring for the 20th consecutive game. He was seen as a disposable piece only a few months ago, with his future on the team very up in the air. Since that time he has proven to be the Lakers most consistent player and whether the team decided to part ways or not, he has surely played himself into a prominent role wherever he ends up. In terms of fantasy, he is a clear must-own player in all formats. No exceptions.