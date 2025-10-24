Doncic (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic received treatment Wednesday for a groin injury he suffered during Tuesday night's season opener against the Warriors, but he was able to log a full practice Thursday and will be ready to roll for Friday's clash. The star point guard had an Opening Night to remember, finishing with 43 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes.