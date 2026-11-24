Doncic posted 28 points (8-24 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over Utah.

Doncic has cooled off after a torrid stretch, but he still managed to lead all players in scoring while tying teammate Quentin Grimes with a game-high eight dimes. Doncic's rebounding and shooting efficiency has plummeted in recent games, particularly from behind the arc. After scoring 32 or more points in 11 straight regular-season outings, he's now gone three consecutive below the 30-point threshold. Over the last three contests, Doncic has averaged 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 triples on 38.6 percent shooting and 20.0 percent from three-point range in 35.3 minutes.