Doncic registered 31 points (14-31 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Spurs.

Doncic managed to deliver his ninth 30-point performance since the beginning of November, though he got there while suffering through what was easily his most inefficient three-point shooting night of the season. The 27-year-old superstar is now shooting just 28.9 percent from deep over his last 10 games, but he's still been able to average 34.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.9 steals in that span.