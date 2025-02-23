Doncic amassed 32 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Nuggets.
Doncic served up his best performance since arriving in Los Angeles, helping the Lakers to an impressive victory. After what has been a hectic couple of weeks for Doncic, he was able to set aside all of the media attention, silencing anyone who had questioned his productivity. The Lakers will host the Mavericks on Tuesday in what promises to be a mouth-watering affair given the recent history.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Probable against Denver•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Ruled out against Portland•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Sniffs triple-double•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Could be limited for one more game•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Likely off minutes restriction•