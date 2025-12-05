Doncic (personal) won't play in Friday's game against Boston, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic will miss a second consecutive game for personal reasons, and at this point, it's uncertain when he'll return, as he remains in Slovenia following the birth of his child. Doncic's next chance to play will come Sunday in Philadelphia. Gabe Vincent and Nick Smith should handle most of the point guard duties Friday night, while Bronny James could crack the rotation.