Doncic ended with 24 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-13 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 118-104 win over New Orleans.

Doncic didn't have his best shooting performance in this game, but he came through every time the Lakers needed him. The star guard finished just three rebounds shy of posting what would've been his first triple-double since Nov. 2. However, this game also represented Doncic's sixth double-double of the campaign. Even though Austin Reaves led the way in scoring for the Lakers in this victory, there's no question that Doncic remains the most influential player on offense for the Lakers, and the team goes as he goes.