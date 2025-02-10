Doncic (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against Utah, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Doncic, who has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a calf strain, is trending towards making his debut for the Lakers. In more good news for the Lakers, LeBron James (ankle) is also expected to get the green light to suit up Monday. Although Doncic will likely be in the lineup, he could face restrictions in his first game back.