Gasol recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 win over the Raptors.

Gasol had one of his best performances of the season Tuesday against his former team. The game could end up being one of Gasol's last hurrahs before Andre Drummond (toe) gets healthy and starts chipping away at the veteran's minutes.