Christie posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 victory over the Knicks.

Christie logged his highest scoring output since a 16-point outing in the Jan. 15 win over Miami. Over his last 10 appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per game. Christie has nailed at least one triple in 27 consecutive games, and he should remain fantasy relevant in deeper formats as long as he holds onto a role in Los Angeles' first unit.