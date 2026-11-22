Christie notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and three steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 win over the Clippers.

Christie continues to come off the bench, having dealt with hip and ankle injuries during the month of November. While he does provide Dallas with a semi-reliable floor-spacing option, there simply isn't enough meat on the bone when it comes to his overall production to warrant serious attention. In 13 appearances thus far, Christie has averaged just 5.8 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per game.