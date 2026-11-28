Christie amassed 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over Phoenix.

Christie saved his best for the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the final period as Dallas erased a 21-point deficit. The young guard also converted four free throws in the closing stages to help seal the Mavericks' fifth consecutive win. Christie could see additional opportunities if Caleb Martin (ankle) misses time, though fantasy managers should be wary of expecting consistent double-digit scoring production unless his workload increases considerably. He's scored in double digits in just two of his 10 appearances since the beginning of November, so previous performances aren't exactly encouraging for his fantasy prospects.