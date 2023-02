Christie scored 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 114-95 win over the Charge.

Christie struggled to find his shooting stroke Wednesday, shooting 25 percent from the field and missing six of his eight three-point attempts. In four regular-season appearances, Christie has averaged 14.0 points and 5.8 rebounds across 29.0 minutes.