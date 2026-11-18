Grimes closed with 47 points (16-24 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over the Hornets.

Grimes erupted for a career high. He did most of his damage in a scorching fourth quarter, capped by a game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation. His 10 made threes tied Kobe Bryant for the most by a Laker in a regular-season game. With Austin Reaves (heel) sidelined, Grimes has stepped up in a big way and has put together back-to-back standout performances.