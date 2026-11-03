Grimes contributed seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 138-117 win over the Heat.

It's been a rather disappointing start to the year for Grimes, who had been penciled in as a starter for the Lakers during the preseason but has since watched Matisse Thybulle win the job. Grimes has scored in double digits just once in his past six appearances, averaging only 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.3 minutes per game for the season.