Bullock is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State due to a stiff neck, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Bullock was a late addition to the injury report, and his status likely won't be cleared up until right before tipoff. He's come off the bench for the Lakers in each of the previous two contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...