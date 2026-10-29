Mamukelashvili closed Wednesday's 103-87 victory over the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes off the bench.

With Luka Doncic (back) and Ziaire Williams (foot) in street clothes, Mamukelashvili saw his biggest workload of the season and delivered solid numbers. The eight boards were a season high, and through five games -- all off the bench -- the journeyman big is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 24.2 minutes, while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.