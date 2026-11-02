Kessler supplied 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-125 win over the Raptors.

It was the fifth-year center's second straight double-double, and the fifth time in seven games to begin his Lakers tenure that Kessler recorded multiple blocks. He's been healthy and productive so far for his new team, averaging 14.3 points, 9.9 boards, 2.9 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes while shooting 75.4 percent from the floor.