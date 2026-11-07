Williams accumulated eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 20 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over the Trail Blazers.

Williams gave the Lakers useful minutes off the bench, knocking down a pair of three-pointers and picking up two steals in his 20 minutes. The forward missed three straight games with soreness in his left foot, an issue going back to the preseason, before being cleared to return earlier in the week. The Lakers begin a back-to-back on Sunday, so he could be held out for one of those games.