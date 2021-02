Diane posted two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds over three minutes in Sunday's 108-103 win over Agua Caliente.

Diane didn't see much playing time Sunday, but he still had some production on the boards and converted on his lone field goal attempt. He's come off the bench in each of the first three games of the G League season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over 7.9 minutes per contest.