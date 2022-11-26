Kirkwood registered two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes of Wednesday's 102-93 win over Grand Rapids.

Kirkwood was outplayed by Chandler Hutchinson, who returned from injury Wednesday, and his struggles were reflected by his playing time considering Hutchinson led the team in points off of the bench and played 13 more minutes. With Hutchinson healthy and the impending return of Jamal Cain from the NBA, Kirkwood's role could quickly diminish.