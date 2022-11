Miller mustered 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 101-88 loss to Ontario.

Miller finished with at least 10 points and five rebounds for the fourth time this season. Across five appearances with the Ignite, the 18-year-old has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.