Miller produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

Miller scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed at least eight rebounds for the second time this season. Across six appearances, the 19-year-old has averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.