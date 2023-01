Miller produced 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Blue.

Miller was efficient from the field en route to his sixth straight game in double figures. Across 21 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.6 points in 27.5 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep.