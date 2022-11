Okeke (knee) will not play Monday against the Nets.

Okeke will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle soreness in his left knee. He'd started seven games prior to the injury, but the 2019 first-round pick hasn't been able to do enough to remain fantasy relevant. In 18 appearances this season, Okeke is shooting a dreadful 36.8 percent from the floor, including 30.0 percent from three.