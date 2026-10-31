Bane provided 28 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-114 victory over the Raptors.

Bane had been struggling with this shot and entered Friday's slate shooting just 30.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three, so this was clearly a step in the right direction for the star forward. He also posted season-high marks in points and assists, and this is the kind of production fantasy managers would like to see from Bane on a regular basis. He needs to step up and take advantage of a bigger offensive role with both Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) on the sidelines.