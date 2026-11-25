Bane recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 104-86 loss to the Pistons.

Bane paced Orlando with an efficient 21-point effort, though it wasn't nearly enough to prevent a double-digit defeat in which he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old has eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of his past seven games. On the year, Bane is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 16 contests.