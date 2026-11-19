Bane registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the 76ers.

Bane has emerged as a reliable perimeter threat for Orlando, connecting on 21 three-pointers over his last four appearances while averaging 21.3 points during that stretch. The veteran guard has shot 55.3 percent from beyond the arc during that span, benefiting from an expanded offensive role with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined. Bane's consistent playing time and elite three-point production make him a valuable fantasy option across most formats.