Wagner finished with 33 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 107-100 win over the Kings.

Wagner has now scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, and he did a much better job of taking care of the rock Tuesday after committing 12 giveaways over his previous two outings. He finished with a plus-eight differential and helped the Magic hit the brakes on a four-game skid. He'll look to keep the momentum going Wednesday in Utah.