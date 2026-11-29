Wagner provided 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-91 win over the Wizards.

Wagner reached the 20-point mark for a second straight game, leading all players in scoring Saturday. The star forward has been impressive as a facilitator of late as well, dishing out at least six dimes in seven consecutive contests while averaging 25.3 points, 8.1 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.1 minutes per showing during that span.