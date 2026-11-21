Wagner chipped in 35 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-111 win over the Nets.

Wagner got whatever he wanted all night long, and he iced the game with a 15-foot setback jumper from the right wing with 2.8 seconds left in regulation. This was his fifth 30-plus point performance of the season, and his second straight game shooting over 50 percent from the field. Over the past seven games, Wagner has been pumping out top-5 numbers with averages of 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.9 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 91.7 percent at the stripe.