York and the Magic agreed Wednesday to a 10-day hardship contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

York is set to make his NBA debut sometime over the next week and a half. He's been playing in the G League this season for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where he's averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes.