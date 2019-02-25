Briscoe (concussion) is listed as out on the Magic's game notes ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.

Briscoe was held out of Sunday's game with a concussion, and it looks as though the Magic are preparing for him to miss at least one more game. The reserve guard's status could always change over the next two days, but as of now, look for Briscoe to turn his attention toward a possible return Thursday against the Warriors.