Magic's Jalen Suggs: Available for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (knee) is available for Opening Night against the Heat on Wednesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This is a huge boost to the Magic after Suggs missed the entire preseason with this knee issue. He made it through shootaround with no setbacks, and it will be interesting to see how he fares after such a lengthy rehab. Given the circumstances, Suggs is likely to have some restrictions early on this season.