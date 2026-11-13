Suggs (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, according to Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com.

Suggs said he "will play" following Friday morning's shootaround, and the star guard has been cleared to do so, so he should move right back into the starting lineup in the backcourt. Suggs hasn't played since Oct. 25, and after an eight-game absence, he's likely to send Anthony Black or Alex Morales to the bench. Suggs is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in his first three appearances this season.