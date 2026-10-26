Suggs has been diagnosed with a mild bone bruise in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Suggs suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Knicks when his right knee buckled following a layup attempt. Fortunately, further testing revealed no major structural damage, though the 25-year-old will miss at least two weeks before being re-evaluated. Anthony Black and Jase Richardson could see increased opportunities in Orlando's backcourt during Suggs' absence.