Richardson supplied nine points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to Washington.

Richardson continued to handle an expanded backcourt role with Jalen Suggs (knee) sidelined and Anthony Black (rest) unavailable. Although he struggled from beyond the arc, the young guard contributed five assists without committing a turnover. Richardson should remain a potential short-term streaming option for assists while Orlando is shorthanded, but his fantasy appeal could diminish once the team gets healthy.