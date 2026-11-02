Richardson contributed four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), a rebound and three assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Celtics.

Richardson struggled to establish an offensive rhythm, missing all four of his three-point attempts while contributing little outside of playmaking. His 26-minute workload provided opportunities, as he continues to start due to the absence of Jalen Suggs (knee), but his lack of production is concerning. Through four starts, Richardson is averaging just 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. His inconsistent shooting and modest statistical contributions make him difficult to trust outside deeper formats.