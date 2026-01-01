site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jett Howard: Available for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Howard (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Howard is no longer on the injury report after missing Wednesday's game against the Pacers. Howard has seen an average of 11.9 minutes over his last six games.
