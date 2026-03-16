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Magic's Jett Howard: Available Monday
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1 min read
Howard (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Howard is available to handle his typical duties off the bench. He's averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per contest in his last four games.
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