Howard scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 35 minutes of Wednesday's 82-80 loss to the Knicks in Summer League.

After struggling to score in his first two Summer League appearances, Howard finally found his shooting stroke and led Orlando in the scoring column. The sharpshooter buried four of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and was trusted with clutch shots at the end of regulation and overtime. Howard will continue to be a top option for the Magic alongside Anthony Black for the rest of Summer League.