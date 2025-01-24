Howard (ankle) recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 101-79 loss to Portland.

Howard reclaimed a spot in the rotation after missing Orlando's previous five contests due to a sprained left ankle, providing a nice spark off the bench with a strong showing from three-point range. The second-year wing is more likely to see his role decline than grow in the near future, as the Magic could get all of Gary Harris (hamstring), Cole Anthony (illness), Jalen Suggs (back) and Goga Bitadze (concussion) back in action within the next few games.